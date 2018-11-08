Menu
Just John C. Reilly freestyling over Kanye West and Common’s “Southside”: Watch

With a little help from Spoonie Gee

on November 08, 2018, 5:29pm
john c reilly freestyle kanye common sway
John C. Reilly, photo by Ben Kaye

John C. Reilly’s no stranger to the music world. The actor’s toured both as his Dewey Cox character from Walk Hard  and with his folk outfit, John C. Reilly and Friends, and his lone Oscar nomination came thanks to his performance in the 2002 musical Chicago. On Sway’s SiriusXM show on Wednesday, however, the actor showed a different side of his musical leanings by freestyling over Kanye West and Common’s 2007 collaboration “Southside”.

(Read: Step Brothers Was One of the First Great Films About the American Economic Crisis)

Though Reilly’s clearly drawing upon the improvisational skills he honed in movies like Step Brothers, Pitchfork notes that he also draws some inspiration from Spoonie Gee’s 1981 single “Spoonie Is Back”. Watch it below.

Reilly’s got a plethora of projects coming up, from his turns in Ralph Breaks The Internet and Holmes & Watson to his appearance on the Beastie Boys Book audiobook.

