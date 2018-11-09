Shots fired on set of Kanye West and 6ix9ine’s music video

Kanye and 6ix9ine

Kanye West and Tekashi 6ix9ine were filming a video in Beverly Hills on Thursday night when gunfire erupted, according to TMZ.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred around 10:30 p.m. local time. At the time, Kanye and 6ix9ine were filming inside a Beverly Hills home. The suspect reportedly opened fire from their vehicle, firing off eight shots. One of the bullets went through a bedroom window, but no one was hurt, TMZ reports.



Nicki Minaj was also to appear in the video, but she was not on set at the time of the shooting.

Back in August, a similar incident occurred on the set of 6ix9ine’s music video with 50 Cent, as a drive-by-shooter opened fire on their production in Brooklyn.

In July, 6ix9ine was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, and robbed at gunpoint by three men who have yet to be apprehended. Last month, hours after 6ix9ine appeared in court for violating the terms of his probation, one of the rapper’s bodyguards was shot while standing outside a restaurant. It was later revealed that the rapper’s entourage had gotten into a confrontation with a private security guard, who fired the shots. For his role in the incident, 6ix9ine’s manager was charged with gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.