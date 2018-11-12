Kanye and Kid Cudi make live debut as Kids See Ghosts: Video + Setlist

Kids See Ghosts make live debut at Camp Flog Gnaw

Kanye West and Kid Cudi made their live debut as Kids See Ghosts to close out this weekend’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles. Performing inside a rectangular glass box that floated above the stage, the duo ripped through a 45-minute set that included a full performance of their eponymous debut album. The set was bookended by the pair’s past collaborations, including The Life of Pablo’s “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1”, 808s and Heartbreak’s “Welcome to Heartbreak”, and “Ghost Town”, the standout offering from Kanye’s latest solo album, ye.

Watch video of the performance and see the full setlist below.



Setlist:

Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 (Kanye West song)

Feel the Love

Fire

4th Dimension

Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2)

Reborn

Kids See Ghosts

Cudi Montage

Welcome to Heartbreak (Kanye West song)

Paranoid (Kanye West song)

Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare) (Kid Cudi song)

Ghost Town (Kanye West song)