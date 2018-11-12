Kanye and Kid Cudi make live debut as Kids See Ghosts: Video + Setlist

Kanye West and Kid Cudi made their live debut as Kids See Ghosts to close out this weekend’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles. Performing inside a rectangular glass box that floated above the stage, the duo ripped through a 45-minute set that included a full performance of their eponymous debut album. The set was bookended by the pair’s past collaborations, including The Life of Pablo’s “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1”, 808s and Heartbreak’s “Welcome to Heartbreak”, and “Ghost Town”, the standout offering from Kanye’s latest solo album, ye.
Watch video of the performance and see the full setlist below.
Setlist:
Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 (Kanye West song)
Feel the Love
Fire
4th Dimension
Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2)
Reborn
Kids See Ghosts
Cudi Montage
Welcome to Heartbreak (Kanye West song)
Paranoid (Kanye West song)
Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare) (Kid Cudi song)
Ghost Town (Kanye West song)