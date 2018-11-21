Kanye West and Kim Kardashian donate $500,000 to California wildfire relief

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, photo via Instagram

Kanye West and his family are on a philanthropic streak. Just last week, the rapper made a sizable donation to the family of Jemel Roberson, the Chicago security guard who was wrongfully murdered by police. Today, Kim Kardashian-West appeared on Ellen to gift three large checks to organizations and individuals directly affected by the massive wildfires decimating homes and communities across California.

While the West home was not affected by the fire, due to the efforts of a private crew hired to protect their neighborhood, Kanye and Kim are assisting others in need. During her appearance on Ellen, Kardashian presented checks to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund and the California Fire Foundation, each in the amount of $200,000 (according to TMZ).



Additionally, Kardashian presented another check for $100,000 to Michael and Lisa Williams, a couple who lost their home in the fire but continued with relief efforts to assist their neighbors.

As Kim explained, the donations were a gift from Kanye, his company Yeezy, and adidas.

Check out the touching moment below.

The Wests are the latest in a line of musicians to show their support for the relief efforts, including Metallica, Lady Gaga, and Dave Grohl. Some, like Neil Young and Miley Cyrus, were not so lucky and lost their homes in the blaze.