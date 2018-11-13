Kanye delays release of Yandhi again

Kanye West

Kanye’s ninth album, Yandhi, was originally due for release on September 29th. However, following a tumultuous month which included a regrettable visit to the White House, Kanye opted to delay the album until November and jetted off to Africa to find inspiration. Now, the album has been delayed once again.

On Sunday night, Kanye and Kid Cudi made their live debut as Kids See Ghosts at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. It marked Kanye’s first time on stage since his ill-fainted Saint Pablo tour in 2016. “After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet,” Kanye explained in a tweet. “I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for the understanding.”

