Katy Perry returns with “Cozy Little Christmas”: Stream

For her first new solo music since the disastrous rollout and dud that was Witness in mid-2017, Katy Perry has taken the path of least resistance with a new Christmas release.

After a year embroiled in controversies including a feud with Taylor Swift, an inappropriate kiss with a 19-year-old boy, and even finding herself in the middle of the Kesha/Dr. Luke battle, Perry claimed in October that she was ready to take a step back from the music world.



Less than a month later, however, “Cozy Little Christmas” feels like an appropriate step back and a deep breath for the American Idol judge. The track is a simple, bubbly, holiday love song, serving as a respite after an otherwise tough several months. The track is the latest in a string of recent Amazon Original music releases, which in the past month has included new songs from the likes of Parquet Courts and Conor Oberst — neither of which is Christmas related.

