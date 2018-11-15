Menu
Katy Perry returns with “Cozy Little Christmas”: Stream

The new track comes only a month after Perry said she was ready to step back from the music world

on November 15, 2018, 10:20am
Katy Perry photo by Vladimir Lorenzo "Cozy Little Christmas" Amazon Originals
Katy Perry, photo by Vladimir Lorenzo

For her first new solo music since the disastrous rollout and dud that was Witness in mid-2017, Katy Perry has taken the path of least resistance with a new Christmas release.

After a year embroiled in controversies including a feud with Taylor Swift, an inappropriate kiss with a 19-year-old boy, and even finding herself in the middle of the Kesha/Dr. Luke battle, Perry claimed in October that she was ready to take a step back from the music world.

Less than a month later, however, “Cozy Little Christmas” feels like an appropriate step back and a deep breath for the American Idol judge. The track is a simple, bubbly, holiday love song, serving as a respite after an otherwise tough several months. The track is the latest in a string of recent Amazon Original music releases, which in the past month has included new songs from the likes of Parquet Courts and Conor Oberst — neither of which is Christmas related.

Stream “Cozy Little Christmas” below.

