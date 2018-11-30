Menu
Kaytranada releases three new songs: “Nothin Like U”, “Chances”, and “Meant 2 B”: Stream

Trio of cuts follows his remixes of A Tribe Called Quest, Sade, and Kelela

by
on November 30, 2018, 1:01am
For Kaytranada, most of 2018 was dedicated to remixes. Over the last few months, the Canadian producer/DJ has reworked the likes of Sade, Kelela, and A Tribe Called Quest. Today, the 99.9% Polaris Prize winner has offered up actual, original music of his own. Three songs to be exact: “Nothin Like U” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “Chances” with Shay Lia, and “Meant 2 B”.

Take a listen below. Kaytra’s first two cuts come packaged with instrumental versions.

Earlier this month, Kaytra lent his production touch to Mick Jenkins’ excellent new album, Pieces of a Man.

