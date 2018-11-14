Menu
Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams’ share “The Mantra”, their contribution to the Creed II soundtrack: Stream

Mike WiLL Made-It's A-list soundtrack continues to shine on its second single

by
on November 13, 2018, 10:07pm
pharrell williams kendrick lamar creed ii the mantra mike will made it
Pharrell Williams and Kendrick Lamar, photos by Maja Smiejowska and David Brendan Hall

Our jaws dropped on Monday when we saw the tracklist for Mike WiLL Made-It‘s soundtrack to Creed IIIn addition to lead single “Kill ‘Em With Success”, which featured the likes of ScHooolboy Q2 Chainz, and Eearz, the soundtrack will feature the likes of Bon IverLl WayneNasNicki MinajVince StaplesASAP Rocky, and Rick Ross. And let’s not forget Kendrick Lamar, whose contribution just hit the internet.

A collaboration with Pharrell Williams, “The Mantra” is a patient, mesmerizing affair that really comes to life once Kendrick steps in with a dizzying array of “fucks.” Hear it below.

The Creed II soundtrack drops on the same day as the movie: November 21st.

