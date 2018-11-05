Kevin Morby announces 2019 North American tour

Kevin Morby, photo by Lior Phillips

Kevin Morby has spent a good chunk of the year touring in support of his most recent album, 2017’s City Music. It looks like the indie rock songwriter will continue to do much of the same in the following months, as he’s just announced a 2019 North American tour.

Set for May and June, the trek includes stops in cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, and Salt Lake City. There are also dates scheduled for New York, Philadelphia, and Toronto, and back-to-back gigs at Chicago’s Thalia Hall.



This new series of shows follows November stints in both Australia and New Zealand with past collaborator Waxahatchee. The new tour also comes after Morby’s “The Complete Last Waltz” concert in Port Chester, a recreation of The Band’s seminal concert film.

Find Morby’s full itinerary below.

Kevin Morby 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

11/14 – New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub

11/17 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre (The Complete Last Waltz)

11/21 – Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar #

11/22 – Brisbane, AU @ The Foundry #

11/24 – Adelaide, AU @ Porchland #

11/27 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel #

11/28 – Victoria, AU @ Northcote Social Club #

11/29 – Victoria, AU @ Northcote Social Club #

12/01 – Berry, AU @ Fairgrounds #

12/02 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House #

03/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Fest

05/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

05/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

05/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

05/18 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/31 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

06/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/03 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

06/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

06/06 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

06/07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/08 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

# = w/ Waxahatchee

In addition to working with Waxahatchee, Morby has contributed to recent albums from Anna St. Louis and Matt & Kim.

Revisit the video for City Music’s title track: