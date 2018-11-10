Menu
Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker loses gear in California wildfire

Parker was forced to evacuate a home in Malibu

by
on November 10, 2018, 1:22pm
A number of wildfires are raging across California, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes. That includes Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker, who evacuated a home where he was staying at in Malibu. Unfortunately, Parker had to leave behind much of his gear, which was subsequently destroyed in a fire.

“RIP to all this gear (and someone’s beautiful house) in Malibu. I made it out with my laptop and the Hofner. My heart breaks for the wildlife😞,” Parker wrote in an Instagram post.

The California wildfires also burned down the homes of Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson and Caitlyn Jenner, as well as the Paramount Ranch, where HBO’s Westworld was filmed.

