Kim Kardashian: Kanye likes Trump’s “personality,” but isn’t “educated” on his politics

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, photo via Instagram

In a new interview about US politics, Kim Kardashian stood up for husband Kanye West and his vehement backing of Donald Trump. Playing the role of diplomatic publicist, she explained that Kanye supported Trump not because he agreed with his politics, but simply because he liked the president’s charisma. In fact, Kardashian admitted that Kanye doesn’t know much at all about Trump’s actual policies.

“He’s [Kanye] very not political, actually, he just happens to like Donald Trump’s personality, but doesn’t know about the politics,” Kardashian told CNN commentator Van Jones during Variety and Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit (via Variety). “So, I’ve educated him recently.”



According to Kardashian, who has opposed much of what Trump stands for, she and Kanye have “very similar politics” when all is said and done, but that the rapper is “the worst communicator” when it comes expressing his thoughts on the subject. “I think it gets really misconstrued,” she stated.

The reality TV star attempted to untangle Kanye’s often “misconstrued” views, noting that at his very core, all the Chicago rapper wants is freedom — specifically, the freedom to like whatever he wants, be it a MAGA hat or lunch at the White House:

“What he fights for is the right to like what he wants to like. Even if it’s different from what you like. He never said, ‘Okay, I know what’s going on with immigration, and I know this and I know that.’ If he really knew, he would feel very compassionate about it. He never said that he supports that. I know it’s very confusing because when you see someone wearing a red hat you would think that they are supporting that. But he’s just fighting for free thought and freedom to like a person even if it’s not the popular decision.”

Even when their political views do actually diverge, Kardashian said she doesn’t intervene or meddle, believing that Kanye will eventually find his way. “After he went to the White House or has been outspoken, I could have easily been on social media and corrected him,” she commented. “But I believe people have their own journeys. I know his heart, so I know that one day what he’s been trying to say will come out.”

Her remarks echo similar ones she made on the Alec Baldwin Show last month. “I let him [Kanye] be who he wants to be,” Kardashian told Baldwin. “I let him have his own views and opinions, even if they’re different than mine. I grew up in a household where … we would always just talk about it and be open about it and it was really OK to have different views.”

Not long after his bizarre visit to the White House in October, Kanye took to Twitter to distance himself a bit from Trump and some of the conservative figures he previously backed. “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” he wrote. The MC has placed much of his focus lately on his music — including finishing up new album Yandhi and debuting Kids See Ghosts live — so it remains to be seen just how “woke” he actually is about Trump nowadays.