Kim Porter and Sean Diddy Combs

Kim Porter, model, actress, and longtime partner of Sean Diddy Combs, was found dead in her Los Angeles home on Thursday, according to TMZ.

Porter, who was 47, had been suffering from pneumonia in recent weeks and reportedly went into cardiac arrest around 12:00pm local time, TMZ reports. An exact cause of death is unclear.



Porter and Diddy began dating in 1994 and had an on-again-off-again relationship through 2007. They have three children together.