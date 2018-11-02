King Princess returns with new song “Pussy is God”: Stream

King Princess in "Pussy is God" music video

New York’s King Princess has returned today with a new song called “Pussy is God”. For the rising 19-year-old pop songwriter, it serves as her first single since April’s Make My Bed, her debut EP and the first release on Mark Ronson’s Zelig Records.

While debut smash “1950” found King Princess coping with unrequited queer love, “Pussy is God” is fueled by pure adoration. “Your pussy is god, and I love it,” King Princess sings on the feel-good pop number, her voice and tone hazy, as though literally intoxicated by this crush.

Check it out below via its Clare Gillen-directed music video, in which King Princess hangs out in the clouds.

If the title “Pussy is God” reminds you of Ariana Grande’s “God is a Woman”, there is some connection to be had between the two artists. King Princess, born Mikaela Straus, has tweeted about Grande, and even appeared onstage as part of her “God is a Woman” MTV VMAs performance over the summer.

King Princess, who’s received the cosigns of both Harry Styles and The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, recently wrapped up a sold-out tour. She’s planning to hit the road again, however, with a North American tour slated for early 2019. Find those dates below.

King Princess 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

11/02 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre

11/03 – Newstead, AU @ Triffid

11/06 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

11/08 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

01/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

01/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

01/20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

01/21 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

01/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

01/24 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

01/25 – Boston, MA @ Royale

01/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

01/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

01/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

01/31 – Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN

02/02 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

02/03 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

02/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

02/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

For more of King Princess, revisit her cover of The White Stripes’ “Fell in Love With a Girl”, recorded as part of triple j’s ongoing Like a Version series: