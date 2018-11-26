KISS announce second North American leg of “End of the Road” farewell tour

KISS on America's Got Talent, photo by Trae Patton

KISS fans, if you’ve been worrying about the legendary rockers not hitting your city on their farewell tour, here’s some good news: The band just announced a second North American tour leg that will keep the guys on the road throughout August and September.



The second North American leg of KISS’ “End of the Road” tour begins August 6th in Sunrise, Florida, and runs through a September 16th date in Oakland, California. According to a press release, the recently announced first leg of KISS’ farewell tour has reached more than half a million tickets sold.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” KISS said in a statement. “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

KISS fans who want to fulfill the dream of meeting the band will have the chance to purchase Meet and Greet packages via KissOnline.com starting tomorrow (November 27th) at 10 a.m. local time. KISS Army fan club pre-sales will begin Wednesday (November 28th) at 9 a.m. local time. General public on sale will kick off Monday (December 3rd) at 10 a.m. local time.

View all of the band’s tour dates, including the first North American leg and the European leg, as well as the newly announced shows, below:

KISS 2019 Tour Dates:

01/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

02/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/02 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

02/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

02/07 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

02/08 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Arena

02/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

02/12 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

02/13 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

02/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

02/19 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center

02/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/23 – Memphis, TN @ Fedex Forum

02/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

02/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

03/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

03/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/06 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

03/07 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center

03/09 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

03/10 – Moline, IL @ Taxslayer Center

03/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC! Yum Center

03/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/20 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

03/22 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

03/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

03/26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

04/02 – Quebec, QC @ Centre Videotron

04/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

04/06 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

04/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

04/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

04/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

04/13 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Arena

05/27 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Messe

05/29 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

05/31 – Munich, DE @ Konigsplatz

06/02 – Essen, DE @ Georg Meiches Stadium

06/04 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne

06/05 – Hannover, DE @ Exo-plaza

06/07 – Norje, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/11 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Ice Arena

06/13 – Moscow, RU @ Dinamon Stadium

06/16 – Keiv, UA @ NSA Stadum

06/18 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

06/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/27 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock

06/28 – Trondheim, NO @ Trondheim Rocks

07/02 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo Snai San Siro

07/04 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

07/06 – Iffezheim, DE @ Reenbahn

07/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena

07/11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

07/12 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

07/14 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle Arena

07/16 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

08/06 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

08/08 – Charleston, NC @ North Charleston Coliseum

08/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

08/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

08/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/21 – Hershey, PA @ HersheyPark Stadium

08/23 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/27 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/29 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

08/31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

09/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/03 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

09/05 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

09/07 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

09/08 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

09/09 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/16 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena