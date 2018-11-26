KISS announce second North American leg of “End of the Road” farewell tour

KISS fans, if you’ve been worrying about the legendary rockers not hitting your city on their farewell tour, here’s some good news: The band just announced a second North American tour leg that will keep the guys on the road throughout August and September.
The second North American leg of KISS’ “End of the Road” tour begins August 6th in Sunrise, Florida, and runs through a September 16th date in Oakland, California. According to a press release, the recently announced first leg of KISS’ farewell tour has reached more than half a million tickets sold.
“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” KISS said in a statement. “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”
KISS fans who want to fulfill the dream of meeting the band will have the chance to purchase Meet and Greet packages via KissOnline.com starting tomorrow (November 27th) at 10 a.m. local time. KISS Army fan club pre-sales will begin Wednesday (November 28th) at 9 a.m. local time. General public on sale will kick off Monday (December 3rd) at 10 a.m. local time.
View all of the band’s tour dates, including the first North American leg and the European leg, as well as the newly announced shows, below:
KISS 2019 Tour Dates:
01/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
02/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/02 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
02/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
02/07 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
02/08 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Arena
02/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/12 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
02/13 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
02/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
02/19 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center
02/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
02/23 – Memphis, TN @ Fedex Forum
02/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
02/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
03/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
03/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/06 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
03/07 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center
03/09 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
03/10 – Moline, IL @ Taxslayer Center
03/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC! Yum Center
03/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
03/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03/20 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
03/22 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
03/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
03/26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
04/02 – Quebec, QC @ Centre Videotron
04/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
04/06 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
04/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
04/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
04/13 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Arena
05/27 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Messe
05/29 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
05/31 – Munich, DE @ Konigsplatz
06/02 – Essen, DE @ Georg Meiches Stadium
06/04 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne
06/05 – Hannover, DE @ Exo-plaza
06/07 – Norje, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
06/11 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Ice Arena
06/13 – Moscow, RU @ Dinamon Stadium
06/16 – Keiv, UA @ NSA Stadum
06/18 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
06/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/27 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock
06/28 – Trondheim, NO @ Trondheim Rocks
07/02 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo Snai San Siro
07/04 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
07/06 – Iffezheim, DE @ Reenbahn
07/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena
07/11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
07/12 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
07/14 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle Arena
07/16 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
08/06 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
08/08 – Charleston, NC @ North Charleston Coliseum
08/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
08/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
08/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/21 – Hershey, PA @ HersheyPark Stadium
08/23 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08/27 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/29 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
08/31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
09/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/03 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
09/05 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
09/07 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
09/08 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
09/09 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
09/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/16 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena