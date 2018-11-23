Rock Legends Todd Rungren, Uriah Heep, and The Guess Who Wax Nostalgic and Go Back to the Future

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



This Friday on Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle offers up a special trio of interviews with legends Todd Rundgren, Uriah Heep, and The Guess Who.

Rundgren discusses his forthcoming memoir, The Individualist, his recent collaborations with The Lemon Twigs, and the two anniversaries surrounding 1968’s Nazz and 1978’s The Hermit of Mink Hollow.

Uriah Heep’s Mick Box chats about the group’s 25th album, Living the Dream, how they’re always finding their classic sound, writing topical songs, and plans for their upcoming 50th anniversary.

And last, The Guess Who’s Garry Peterson and Rudy Sarzo weigh in on the band’s new album, The Future Is What It Used To Be, writing songs about America, and an interesting coincidence that put their current singer in a seat on a plane next to a former singer.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter

Todd Rundgren:

Uriah Heep:

The Guess Who: