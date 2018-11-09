Gregory Alan Isakov on Closing Out Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



This Friday on Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle Meredith speaks with three big guests about their new music and recent placements in television shows. Gregory Alan Isakov discusses how nature inspires his writing, his experience of immigrating from South Africa, and having the closing song on Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House. The band HAERTS discusses putting together and releasing their sophomore LP and seeing their music used on Thirteen Reasons Why, and Brooke Annibale joins to talk about taking on an electronic sound, being influenced by Robyn, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter

Gregory Alan Isakov:

HAERTS:

Brooke Annibale: