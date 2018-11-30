Letters to Cleo’s Kay Hanley on the Music Modernization Act and Josie and The Pussycats

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



This Friday on Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle Meredith speaks with three major guests about the albums they released in 1993 and what they’ve been up to since then. Johnette Napolitano of Concrete Blonde discusses the importance of Latinx art, the anniversary of Mexican Moon, and her thoughts on art as existing in the eye of the beholder. Letters to Cleo’s Kay Hanley shares hints about what new music we might expect from the band and what it’s like composing music for Doc McStuffins, and Matthew Sweet explores his two recent records and his upcoming vinyl-only album.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

