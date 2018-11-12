Deer Tick’s John McCauley Details How the Nirvana Reunion Happened

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



This Monday’s Kyle Meredith With… Deer Tick’s John Joseph McCauley breaks down the band’s upcoming compilation, Mayonnaise. The singer-songwriter also explains the significance behind the songs Deer Tick covers, shares some of his band’s finer beer-drinking exploits, and retells the entire story leading up to his life-changing experiences fronting Nirvana. From Dave Grohl planning the entire thing to standing in a room for rehearsals, McCauley goes deep on the unthinkable reunion.

