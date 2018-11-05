Menu
Kyle Meredith With...
The Hottest Interviews Straight Outta WFPK Radio Louisville

J Mascis on Karaoke, Biking, and Creating His “Big Muff” Sound

The Dinosaur Jr. guitarist also dives into his solo album and love for drumming

November 05, 2018
On today’s episode of Kyle Meredith With…, J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. talks with Kyle about his new solo record, Elastic Days, a love for drumming, and his specific, recognizable “Big Muff” sound. Mascis discussed working on new music for the band by himself and other hobbies like biking and karaoke. “It’s not as boring as most things,” Mascis said about biking, which keeps him up early and perky as ever.

