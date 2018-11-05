J Mascis on Karaoke, Biking, and Creating His “Big Muff” Sound

Kyle Meredith with J Mascis

On today’s episode of Kyle Meredith With…, J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. talks with Kyle about his new solo record, Elastic Days, a love for drumming, and his specific, recognizable “Big Muff” sound. Mascis discussed working on new music for the band by himself and other hobbies like biking and karaoke. “It’s not as boring as most things,” Mascis said about biking, which keeps him up early and perky as ever.

