Jake Shears on Life After Leaving the Scissor Sisters

Kyle Meredith With... Jake Shears

Listen and download via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



This Wednesday’s edition of Kyle Meredith With… features former Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears, who touches on the process of recording his self-titled debut solo album and his recently released memoir, Boys Keep Swinging. On creating music by himself, Shears says the creative journey of writing his first solo work was “super liberating”, and goes deeper into how cities like Louisville and New Orleans influenced his process. The rocker also hints at a future appearance in an unreleased “big” movie, so audiences should keep both their eyes and ears peeled from new work from Shears.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter