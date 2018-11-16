James, Big Country, and The Church Throw It Back to 1988

Download | Listen and subscribe via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



On today’s special trio episode of Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle speaks with three bands who released critical albums in the year 1988: James, Big Country, and The Church. James’ Tim Booth talks about the humanitarian themes of their newer music, and the importance of their ’88 album, Strip-mine, in the mythology of the band. Kyle jumps back in time again with The Church’s Steve Kilbey, who discusses their classic 1988 record, Starfish, and how “going against the zeitgeist” of that time crafted their unique sound. To finish out the episode, Bruce Watson of Big Country chats with Kyle about their album Peace in Our Time and its groundbreaking effect when the group became one of the first to tour in Russia.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

