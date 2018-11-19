Lucinda Williams on Meeting Blaze Foley and Townes Van Zandt

Kyle Meredith with Lucinda Williams

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



This Monday on Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle Meredith speaks with renowned country and blues musician Lucinda Williams about her latest release, Vanished Gardens, an Americana jazz collaboration with Charles Lloyd. They also delve into two coinciding anniversaries: the twentieth anniversary of her landmark album Car Wheels on a Gravel Road and the tenth anniversary of Little Honey.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter