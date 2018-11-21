Tash Sultana on the Value of Having Patience In Music

Kyle Meredith With... Tash Sultana

Download | Subscribe and listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



This year’s Thanksgiving episode of Kyle Meredith With… features an interview with recent Artist of the Month Tash Sultana, who talks about their new record Flow State, an LP chock-full of long-form jams and landscapes painted with guitar. The musician discussed their approach of “soundscaping” while writing for each record and how valuable patience is in a world built on “hook, line, sinker”-structured and radio-edited songs. For those itching for more Sultana material already, they also touch on writing for their next project with a more experimental and percussion-heavy music in the near future.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter