Taylor Hanson on Adding Strings to “MMMBop” and Touring with a 50-Piece Orchestra

This Wednesday’s Kyle Meredith With… features Hanson’s Taylor Hanson, who talks with Kyle Meredith in advance of the band’s new album, String Theory. He explores what it was like blending a love of R&B and soul music with an orchestra template, revisiting and rewriting old songs like “MMMBop” and “Tragic Symphony”, and how the context of the orchestra influenced the writing of new songs on the album. Hanson also touches on what has kept the band together and why they couldn’t have done the work they’re doing now in their earlier years.

