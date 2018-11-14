Toto Thinks Weezer Will Play “Africa” Forever

Kyle Meredith With... Toto

Today’s episode of Kyle Meredith With… features classic rock legend Steve Lukather of Toto, who talks about everything from the “pamphlet jerk-fest” of Rolling Stone today to Weezer’s successful cover of their revitalized smash hit “Africa”. Lukather laughed about the band’s take on their song, saying: “They’re gonna have to play that song for the rest of their lives, too!” The guitarist also discussed his new memoir, The Gospel According to Luke, and the prolific combined studio credits of Toto as a whole, which range from Michael Jackson‘s Thriller and work with The Beatles and Ringo Starr.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

