Young the Giant Thinks Honesty Will Weed Out Crap Rock

Kyle Meredith With... Young the Giant

Kyle Meredith sits down with Young the Giant frontman Sameer Gadhia to discuss their new record, Mirror Master. Gadhia not only talks about the loneliness and complexity of the selfie era, but also the “romanticism of the universe” and the quest to understand the world around us through interests like quantum physics. The singer discusses subverting the norms of today’s music with honesty that “naturally weeds out” overproduced rock and how the genre needs a fire lit under it to make real change for the better.

