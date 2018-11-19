Lady Gaga covers Nina Simone’s “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” with Brian Newman: Stream

Lady Gaga and Brian Newman, photo by Kristen Chalmers

Lady Gaga is just weeks away from launching not one but two Las Vegas residencies. One, entitled “Lady Gaga Enigma”, will focus on her pop smash hits. The other, “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano”, will strip down those songs and place them alongside classics from the Great American Songbook to showcase Gaga’s true vocal talents. Her longtime friend and trumpeter Brian Newman will serve as bandleader for “Jazz & Piano”, and a new collaborative cover demonstrates just how powerful that show will be.

Taken from Newman’s new album, Showboat, their cover of Nina Simone’s classic “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” is a bluesy remake lush with smoky, inky horn blasts. Gaga takes it all over the top with her jaw-dropping performance, her vocals wrapped in a jazz-era moodiness as she belts for the ceiling.



Take a listen below.

“Enigma” opens December 28th, with the limited “Jazz & Piano” launching for just four shows beginning January 20th. You can get tickets to the shows here.

Newman also played trumpet and was bandleader for Gaga’s collaborative album with Tony Bennett, Cheek to Cheek. His album Showboat is out now via UMG Recordings.