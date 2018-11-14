Lady Gaga provides pizza, mental health support to wildfire evacuees

Lady Gaga bringing pizza to wildfire evacuees, photo via Instagram

The California wildfires may have forced Lady Gaga to leave her home last week, but the pop star hasn’t lost her strength or spirit of generosity. Last night, Lady Gaga delivered pizza to evacuees at a Los Angeles-area Red Cross shelter. Perhaps more importantly, she also provided touching mental health support.

“This is not easy, I know this is not easy. And I know that a lot of you are feeling a lot of pain right now,” Lady Gaga addressed the room of fellow evacuees. “What I can tell you is that I will pray for each and every one of you… you will be in my thoughts, I extend my love to each and every one of you.”



“I know that we do not know each other, but I love you,” she added, “this is an emergency but you are not alone, we have each other.” The Star is Born star then emphasized the importance of mental health and self-care, and encouraged everyone to speak to specialists and one another about their feelings. “Please do not discount your mental health during this time, it is so important to take care of whats going on in your head and your heart,” said Lady Gaga.

She concluded her short speech by promising to support everyone throughout the entire ordeal. “I would just like to make a pact with you in this room right now that I will be with you every step of the way, even the second that I leave this room,” she pledged. “I love you and you’re gonna get through this, and we’re gonna get through this together.”

Check out video footage below (via TMZ), followed by photos taken from her Instagram story.

Thank you to the fire fighters, police, first and emergency responders for doing above and beyond everything you can do to help us. You are true heroes. #CaliforniaFire — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 10, 2018

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, and actor Gerard Butler all lost their homes to the wildfires in California — as did Neil Young, which prompted the music legend to blast Donald Trump for failing to address climate change.

A majority of the music equipment used by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker was taken by the fire. Paramount Ranch, where HBO’s Westworld was filmed, also burned down.

Like Gaga, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl used the power of food to express his support for the firefighters working to put out the massive blaze.