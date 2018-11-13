Lady Lamb announces full-band tour for Spring 2019

It’s been nearly two years since Lady Lamb released her intimate Tender Warriors Club EP. The singer-songwriter born Aly Spaltro toured behind that effort in stripped-down fashion, playing literal living rooms and tiny venues. When she heads out on the road next spring, however, she’ll return to bigger clubs with a full band in tow.
Dubbed the “Deep Love Tour”, the 34-date North American outing will open April 10th in Hamden, Connecticut. The itinerary stretches into early June, with stops scheduled for Montreal, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Omaha, Boise, Seattle, Austin, Nashville, Brooklyn, San Francisco, and just about every major market for which you could hope. Joining Spaltro on stage will be guitarist/keyboardist Alex Schaaf (Tallest Man on Earth), Benjamin Lazar Davis (Okkervil River, Cuddle Magic) on bass and keys, and La Luz drummer Marian Li Pino.
“I’ve been hiding out working on new music and rearrangements of released material, and I couldn’t be more stoked on my band who will help me bring them to life on stage,” Lady Lamb said in a statement. “I’m really eager to get to cities I haven’t played with a full band since the release of my last full length, After, and share what I’ve been working on. See you out there!”
Tickets go on sale November 16th at 10:00AM local time, with pre-sale launching on Lady Lamb’s website on November 14th at 10:00AM EST. A press release notes “special guests and support acts” will be announced soon. Find the full itinerary below.
Lady Lamb “Deep Love Tour” 2019 Tour Dates:
04/10 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
04/11 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere
04/12 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel
04/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
04/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
04/16 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
04/17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
04/20 – Milwaukee @ Back Room at Colectivo
04/22 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
04/24 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
04/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
04/27 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
04/29 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett
05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
05/03 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
05/04 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
05/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
05/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
05/09 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
05/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
05/13 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
05/14 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
05/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
05/17 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
05/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
05/19 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
05/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings
05/22 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Fillmore
05/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
05/31 – Boston, MA @ Royale
06/01 – Portland, ME @ The State Theatre