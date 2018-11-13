Lady Lamb announces full-band tour for Spring 2019

Lady Lamb, photo by Ben Kaye

It’s been nearly two years since Lady Lamb released her intimate Tender Warriors Club EP. The singer-songwriter born Aly Spaltro toured behind that effort in stripped-down fashion, playing literal living rooms and tiny venues. When she heads out on the road next spring, however, she’ll return to bigger clubs with a full band in tow.

Dubbed the “Deep Love Tour”, the 34-date North American outing will open April 10th in Hamden, Connecticut. The itinerary stretches into early June, with stops scheduled for Montreal, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Omaha, Boise, Seattle, Austin, Nashville, Brooklyn, San Francisco, and just about every major market for which you could hope. Joining Spaltro on stage will be guitarist/keyboardist Alex Schaaf (Tallest Man on Earth), Benjamin Lazar Davis (Okkervil River, Cuddle Magic) on bass and keys, and La Luz drummer Marian Li Pino.



“I’ve been hiding out working on new music and rearrangements of released material, and I couldn’t be more stoked on my band who will help me bring them to life on stage,” Lady Lamb said in a statement. “I’m really eager to get to cities I haven’t played with a full band since the release of my last full length, After, and share what I’ve been working on. See you out there!”

Tickets go on sale November 16th at 10:00AM local time, with pre-sale launching on Lady Lamb’s website on November 14th at 10:00AM EST. A press release notes “special guests and support acts” will be announced soon. Find the full itinerary below.

Lady Lamb “Deep Love Tour” 2019 Tour Dates:

04/10 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

04/11 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere

04/12 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel

04/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

04/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

04/16 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

04/17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/20 – Milwaukee @ Back Room at Colectivo

04/22 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

04/24 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

04/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

04/27 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

04/29 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

05/03 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

05/04 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

05/09 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

05/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

05/13 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

05/14 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

05/17 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

05/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

05/19 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

05/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

05/22 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Fillmore

05/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

05/31 – Boston, MA @ Royale

06/01 – Portland, ME @ The State Theatre