Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers share debut album, Bought to Rot: Stream

Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Monsters, photo by Katie Hovland

Laura Jane Grace is back with a new band and a new album. Joining her in Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers is her fellow Against Me! bandmate, drummer Atom Willard, as well as bassist Marc Jacob Hudson. Today, the trio has shared an early listen at their debut record, Bought to Rot, via NPR.

The Devouring Mothers are a looser unit than Against Me!, as evident in the folk-punk single “Apocalypse Now (& Later)” and the indie rock flight of “The Airplane Song”. Even if the music doesn’t have her other band’s thrash, Grace is still very much the sound of The Devouring Mothers, he distinctive delivery and wordy lyricism as poignant as ever.



“My approach musically to the record was that I wanted it to feel like a mixtape,” Grace said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “Like OK, you’ve got this Nirvana-like song, you’ve got a Cure song. It was musically freeing, in that way, to just be playing whatever was coming to me as I was writing and not having to think about it.”

Listen to the entire album at NPR ahead of its November 9th release date. You can also catch the band on their upcoming Midwest tour.

Bought to Rot Artwork:

Bought to Rot Tracklist:

01. China Beach

02. Born In Black

03. The Airplane Song

04. Apocalypse Now (& Later)

05. Reality Bites

06. Amsterdam Hotel Room

07. The Friendship Song

08. I Hate Chicago

09. Screamy Dreamy

10. Manic Depression

11. The Acid Test Song

12. The Hotel Song

13. Valeria Golina

14. The Apology Song