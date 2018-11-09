Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers announce 2019 tour dates

Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers, photo by Katie Hovland

Today brings the release of Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers’ first album, Bought to Rot. In support, the Against Me! offshoot has announced a leg of 2019 North American tour dates.

Following a previously announced Midwest run, the new leg kicks off in March at South by Southwest. From there, the band will hit up cities like Phoenix, Vancouver, Portland, Denver, Toronto, Buffalo, New York, and Atlanta throughout spring.



Mercy Union and Control Top will provide support, and you can find the complete schedule below.

Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

11/29 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/14-15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/16 – Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live *

03/17 – Dallas, TX @ Keller Theater *

03/19 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

03/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

03/22 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport *

03/23 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour *

03/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *

03/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

03/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub *

03/28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir *

03/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

04/01 – Denver, CO @ The Marquis Theater *

04/03 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room *

04/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House *

04/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave Bar *

04/06 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

04/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

04/09 – Davenport, IA @ The Stardust *

04/10 – Newport, KY @ The Southgate House *

04/12 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern *

04/13 – Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques *

04/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room *

04/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

04/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

04/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

04/20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents *

04/21 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

04/23 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel *

04/25 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

04/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight *

04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory) *

04/28 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

* = w/ Mercy Union and Control Top

Stream Bought to Rot below via Apple Music and Spotify.