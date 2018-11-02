Menu
LCD Soundsystem cover Heaven 17’s “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang”: Stream

Recorded as part of a Spotify Singles session at New York's Electric Lady

on November 02, 2018, 12:13am
lcd soundsystem heaven 17 cover
LCD Soundsystem, photo by David Brendan Hall

Heaven 17 released “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang” nearly 40 years ago, and, sadly, the song’s anti-fascist message is still relevant today. That’s likely why LCD Soundsystem decided to offer up their own cover of it.

It was recorded during a Spotify Singles session at New York’s Electric Lady, where they also delivered a cover of Chic’s “I Want Your Love”.

Hear it below.

Recently, the Brooklyn outfit shared a Rian Johnson-directed video for “oh baby”, a track from their Grammy-winning 2017 album, American Dream. Currently, the Ladies of LCD SoundSystem are out on one of the most anticipated tours of the season.

