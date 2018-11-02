LCD Soundsystem announce new album Electric Lady Sessions

LCD Soundsystem, photo by David Brendan Hall

Get ready to dance yrself clean, because there’s new LCD Soundsystem music on the way.

James Murphy has announced the impending release of Electric Lady Sessions, a new album recorded live at New York’s Electric Lady Studios and due for release later this year via DFA/Columbia Records.



The first track, a cover of Heavy 17’s “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang”, was released today and can be streamed below.

Electric Lady Sessions follows LCD Soundsystem’s comeback studio album, American Dream, which was released in September 2017.

Electric Lady Sessions Artwork: