Le Butcherettes announce new album, bi/MENTAL, share “father/ELOHIM”: Stream

Le Butcherettes are set to return with a new album in just a few months. Titled bi/MENTAL, it’s due out February 1st on their new label home, Rise Records.

The 13-track collection follows the 2015 full-length, A Raw Youth, and their surprise struggle/STRUGGLE EP released this past April. Like that EP, the album features production assistance from iconic Talking Heads and Modern Lovers member Jerry Harrison. The garage punk outfit’s three previous LPs were all produced by Omar Rodríguez-López of At The Drive-In and The Mars Volta.



According to a statement, bi/MENTAL tackles the subject of family as well as serves as an ode to mental health. “Essentially, this record was inspired by the death of a living mother but none of that matters anymore,” singer Teri Gender Bender explained.

“A disconnection in itself is so ravage so confusing it leaves one feeling incomplete… is there hope? Is there light?” she added. “Maybe it all isn’t so black and white. in the end there is a Duality in All. Life is a cycle, the moon, the sun, the ocean waves transcending into sand. It will be okay.”

Included on the new record is the title track off their struggle/STRUGGLE EP, in addition to early single “spider/WAVES” featuring the one and only Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra. Punk rock singer Alice Bag guests on a song titled “Mother/Holds”.

There’s also today’s offering, “father/ELOHIM”, a fun and driving rocker, featuring a live music video filmed at a recent concert in Los Angeles by director Gus Black (Gary Clark Jr., Deftones). Check it out below, followed by the album artwork and full tracklist.

bi/MENTAL Artwork:

bi/MENTAL Tracklist:

01. Spider/Waves (feat. Jello Biafra)

02. give/UP

03. Strong/Enough

04. Father/Elohim

05. Little/Mouse

06. in/THE END

07. Nothing/But Trouble

08. La/Sandia (feat. Mon Laferte)

09. Struggle/Struggle

10. Dressed/In a Matter of Speech

11. Mother/Holds (feat. Alice Bag)

12. sand/MAN

13. /Breath

Beginning in February, Butcherettes will embark on a North American tour in support of bi/MENTAL.

Le Butcherettes 2019 Tour Dates:

02/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Versalles 64

02/05 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s on Newport

02/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy River

02/08 – Portland, OR @ Star Theatre

02/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Sunset

02/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

02/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Morrocan Lounge

02/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon

02/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Gallery

02/16 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

02/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

02/20 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

02/22 – Toronto, ON @ The Underground

02/23 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

02/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theatre

02/26 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

02/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

03/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

03/02 – Washington, DC @ DC9

03/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

03/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

03/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Parish

03/08 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

