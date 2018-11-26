Le Butcherettes announce new album, bi/MENTAL, share “father/ELOHIM”: Stream

Le Butcherettes are set to return with a new album in just a few months. Titled bi/MENTAL, it’s due out February 1st on their new label home, Rise Records.
The 13-track collection follows the 2015 full-length, A Raw Youth, and their surprise struggle/STRUGGLE EP released this past April. Like that EP, the album features production assistance from iconic Talking Heads and Modern Lovers member Jerry Harrison. The garage punk outfit’s three previous LPs were all produced by Omar Rodríguez-López of At The Drive-In and The Mars Volta.
According to a statement, bi/MENTAL tackles the subject of family as well as serves as an ode to mental health. “Essentially, this record was inspired by the death of a living mother but none of that matters anymore,” singer Teri Gender Bender explained.
“A disconnection in itself is so ravage so confusing it leaves one feeling incomplete… is there hope? Is there light?” she added. “Maybe it all isn’t so black and white. in the end there is a Duality in All. Life is a cycle, the moon, the sun, the ocean waves transcending into sand. It will be okay.”
Included on the new record is the title track off their struggle/STRUGGLE EP, in addition to early single “spider/WAVES” featuring the one and only Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra. Punk rock singer Alice Bag guests on a song titled “Mother/Holds”.
There’s also today’s offering, “father/ELOHIM”, a fun and driving rocker, featuring a live music video filmed at a recent concert in Los Angeles by director Gus Black (Gary Clark Jr., Deftones). Check it out below, followed by the album artwork and full tracklist.
bi/MENTAL Artwork:
bi/MENTAL Tracklist:
01. Spider/Waves (feat. Jello Biafra)
02. give/UP
03. Strong/Enough
04. Father/Elohim
05. Little/Mouse
06. in/THE END
07. Nothing/But Trouble
08. La/Sandia (feat. Mon Laferte)
09. Struggle/Struggle
10. Dressed/In a Matter of Speech
11. Mother/Holds (feat. Alice Bag)
12. sand/MAN
13. /Breath
Beginning in February, Butcherettes will embark on a North American tour in support of bi/MENTAL.
Le Butcherettes 2019 Tour Dates:
02/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Versalles 64
02/05 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s on Newport
02/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy River
02/08 – Portland, OR @ Star Theatre
02/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Sunset
02/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
02/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Morrocan Lounge
02/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon
02/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Gallery
02/16 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
02/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
02/20 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
02/22 – Toronto, ON @ The Underground
02/23 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
02/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theatre
02/26 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
02/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
03/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy
03/02 – Washington, DC @ DC9
03/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
03/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
03/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Parish
03/08 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
