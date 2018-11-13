Leonard Cohen art exhibition coming to New York

Leonard Cohen, Courtesy of Old Ideas, LLC

An exhibition celebrating the life and work of Leonard Cohen is coming to New York. Originally presented by the Musée d’Art Contemporain de Montréal, Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything will be taken on the road next year, first at the Jewish Museum in Manhattan from April to September, and then in Copenhagen and San Francisco through 2021.

The multimedia exhibition was organized by the curators John Zeppetelli and Victor Shiffman, and pays tribute to the legendary songwriter’s poetry and music with commissioned pieces by international artists. Originally conceived prior to Cohen’s death in 2016, the exhibition took on a solemn new tone in the aftermath.



Among the New York show’s many offerings spread across two floors, the presentation will include a 360-degree film cataloguing 50 years of Cohen’s onstage moments, a video installation featuring fan performances of songs from Cohen’s I’m Your Man, and an interactive organ that plays one of Cohen’s poems with each key.

A Crack in Everything debuts in New York on April 12th.