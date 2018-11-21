R.I.P. Devin Lima, singer of LFO has died at 41

Devin Lima of LFO

Devin Lima, a member of the 90’s boy band LFO, has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.

According to TMZ, Lima was diagnosed with stage four adrenal cancer earlier this year. He passed away early Wednesday morning at the age of 41.



Lima auditioned to become the third member of LFO in 1999, joining co-founders Rich Cronin and Brad Fischetti. At the time, the group went by the name “Lyte Funkie Ones”, but at Lima’s urging they shortened it to the abbreviation “LFO”. The trio soon achieved national success with the release of their self-titled debut album, which included two Top 10 hits in “Summer Girls” and “Girls on TV”. In 2000, they served as the opening act for Britney Spears’ North American tour.

LFO’s second album, Life is Good, failed to achieve similar commercial success, and in 2002, the trio decided to disband. They reunited twice over the following decade: the first time in 2009, and again in 2017. However, both reunions were short lived.

In the years following LFO, Lima continued to make music under various monikers, including “The Cabury Diesel”, “The Mack Pack”, and “Live From Orlando”. In 2006, he participated in a Grammys tribute to Sly Stone, which saw him perform alongside Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith.

Tragically, Lima was preceded in death by Cronin, who died of leukemia in 2010.