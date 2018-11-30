Lil Baby unveils new album Street Gossip: Stream

Lil Baby's Street Gossip

Today marks the release of Lil Baby’s Street Gossip, the Atlanta rapper’s third album to be released in 2018. Subscribers of Spotify and Apple Music can stream it below.

Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, and Offset guest on the album, as does Gunna, with whom Baby released the Drip Harder mixtape in October. Previously, Baby drew ample attention when Drake guested on his studio debut, Harder Than Ever.



In a recent Hot 97 interview, Baby said his tough upbringing remains an important factor in his music. “I still go though everything everybody goes through on a regular,” he said. “That’s why I kinda put it in my music, not just the flashing, the limelight. The struggle is real.”

You can also hear Baby on Dummy Boy, the now-streaming album from troubled rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, as well as on recent releases by City Girls and Quavo.

Street Gossip Tracklist:

01. Global”

02. Pure Cocaine

03. Crush A Lot

04. Time (feat. Meek Mill)

05. Ready (feat. Gunna)

06. Word On The Street

07. This Week

08. Anyway (feat. 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane)

09. No Friends (feat. Rylo Rodriguez)

10. Realist In It (feat. Gucci Mane and Offset)

11. Section 8 (feat. Young Thug)

12. Chastised

13. Dreams 2 Reality (feat. Nocap)