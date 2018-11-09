Lil Peep’s posthumous album, Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2, has arrived: Stream

Lil Peep

Today marks the release of Lil Peep’s Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2, the sequel to the late emo rapper’s Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 1 from last year. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.

Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2 was assembled from demos recorded during the sessions for the record’s predecessor. Peep’s friend and longtime producer, Smokeasac, led the charge with co-producer George Astasio, and the final product was approved by the late rapper’s mother, Liza Womack. Previously, we’ve heard pre-release singles “Cry Alone” and “Runaway”.

“As far as musically, I think we got the foundation for it around the time we had started originally recording,” Smokeasac (née Dylan Mullen) told NME about the album. “Basically, Peep was going through a lot of stuff at the time. He was really started to see the attention from his fans and he was really growing. But he also had personal problems in his life. We were both going through similar situations. I think both of us were using the music as a way of venting, almost. At the end of a long day of crazy things happening we’d sit down and make these songs. He and his girlfriend at the time were going through a rough patch and that fueled some of the music.”

Peep died late last year due to an accidental drug overdose. Filmmaker Terrence Malick is reportedly executive producing a new documentary about the late rapper. A non-album, posthumous collaboration with XXXTentacion, “Falling Down”, was also released recently.

Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2 Artwork:

Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2 Tracklist:

01. Broken Smile (My All)

02. Runaway

03. Sex with My Ex

04. Cry Alone

05. Leanin’

06. 16 Lines

07. Life is Beautiful

08. Hate Me

09. IDGAF

10. White Girl

11. Fingers