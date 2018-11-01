Lil Peep’s new song “Runaway” receives posthumous release: Stream

Lil Peep in "Runaway" music video

A posthumous Lil Peep album is due to arrive November 9th. Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2, the sequel to the late emo rapper’s Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 1 from last year, is being teased today with “Runaway”.

Produced by Smokeasac, the track finds Lil Peep denouncing all the fake people in his life and the pain that they cause him. “Take me, away from here/ Everybody so fake, everybody so fake, I swear,” he says during the chorus.



It’s corresponding music video has also been shared. Co-directed by Steven Mertens and the MC’s own mother, Liza Womack, it features footage of Lil Peep and colorful animated collages. It’s also prefaced with a message from Womack: “For my passionate, hard-working, and talented son, Gus. And for his alter ego, Lil Peep.”

Check it out below.

For more of the upcoming album, revisit the lead single, “Cry Alone”. A non-album, posthumous collaboration with XXXTentacion, “Falling Down”, was also released recently.

Lil Peep died late last year due to an accidental drug overdose. Yesterday, it was revealed that renowned filmmaker Terrence Malick would be executive producing a new documentary about the late rapper.