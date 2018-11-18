Lil Pump performance evacuated after multiple “smoke flare” discharges

Lil Pump, photo by Caroline Daniel

Chaos ensued after multiple “smoke flares” were discharged in the middle of a Lil Pump performance at Rock City in Nottingham, UK on Friday night.

TMZ reports that the venue was quickly evacuated, and while it is currently unclear who launched the attack, only minor injuries were reported and law enforcement is not considering the incident to be an act of terrorism. TMZ also shared a disconcerting video of Pump being carried out of the venue nearly unconscious, and being treated my medics. Watch below.



The rapper eventually regained full consciousness and took some time to relax on his tour bus. Coughing, he posted a video to his Instagram story explaining the situation. “Some dumbass threw a smoke bomb in the show. Fucked up the whole show… Y’all threw three! Who the fuck do that, y’all almost made me faint in the middle of the show. Bitch, fuck you.”

The delay in the performance was short lived, however, as Lil Pump hopped atop the crew’s tour bus to finish his set. Check out a clip of “I Love It”, Pump’s goofy collaboration with Kanye West, below.