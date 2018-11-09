Little Dragon share dance-forward Lover Chanting EP: Stream

Little Dragon, photo by Vicki King

Today brings the release of Little Dragon’s Lover Chanting, which marks the Scandinavian pop outfit’s first EP and first release with Ninja Tune. Lover Chanting follows a 12-inch single released earlier this year, as well as their 2017 album Season High.

In a press release, singer Yukimi Nagana sums up the three-track EP thusly: “The force of love. Not only between two people but the force of love in this universe as the ultimate ecstasy. Whether that is while you’re dancing at a disco forgetting where you are or just staring at the moon on a clear night, it can be anything. A swim in the ocean, a glance at a stranger–it’s a personal individual thing. Call it what you want but we have all felt it. So, embrace the great mystery of everything that your brain can’t grasp and lose track in the most beautiful sense.”



Below, check out the video for the EP’s title track, which sets the song’s disco-flecked pop in the sprawling world of a MMORPG. Check it out below.

You can also stream the full EP below via Spotify or Apple Music.

Lover Chanting Artwork:

Lover Chanting Tracklist:

01. Lover Chanting

02. In My House

03. Timothy

04. Lover Chanting (Radio Edit)