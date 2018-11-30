Live Nation to offer unlimited lawn access concert passes for select amphitheaters this summer

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

Stock up those coolers because, for a limited time, Live Nation is offering up endless summer concerts. The ticketing and venue giant has announced The Live Nation Lawn Pass, which provides unlimited admission to the participating amphitheater of your choice throughout the 2019 season. The pass will only be available for purchase from December 4th through December 18th, and we simply can’t imagine a better gift for the tailgater in your life.

According to a press release, the pass offers lawn access to all concerts — even sold-out ones — as well as Fast Lane access for quick entry, complimentary lawn chair rental, and exclusive ticket offers. Those who purchase a pass will be given a custom laminate that will serve as their ticket.



Get more info on pricing here, and check out the full list of participating amphitheaters below.

Participating Amphitheaters:

Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix, AZ)

BB&T Pavilion (Camden, NJ)

Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (Atlanta, GA)

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)

Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)

Coral Sky Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)

Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY)

Glen Helen Amphitheater (San Bernardino, CA)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago (Tinley Park, IL)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)

Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)

KeyBank Pavilion (Burgettstown, PA)

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (San Diego, CA)

PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center (Noblesville, IN)

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA)

The Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (Scranton, PA)

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving, TX)

The XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)

Toyota Amphitheater (Wheatland, CA)

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA)

White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)

Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)