Lollapalooza reveals 2019 lineups for Brazil, Argentina, and Chile festivals

Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, Post Malone, St. Vincent, Greta Van Fleet, and many more are heading to South America

by
on November 21, 2018, 1:02pm
Arctic Monkeys and Kendrick Lamar
Arctic Monkeys and Kendrick Lamar, photos by Amy Price and David Brendan Hall

Lollapalooza has revealed the 2019 lineup for its annual Latin American festivals in BrasilArgentina, and Chile.

Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, Post Malone, and Lenny Kravitz top the bill. Other notable acts include Greta Van Fleet, St. Vincent, Troye Sivan, Sam Smith, Interpol, Foals, Portugal. the Man, Jorja Smith, and Kamasi Washington.

Also playing are Twenty One Pilots, Tiesto, Tribalistas, The 1975, Mackelmore, Juanes, Odesza, Steve Aoki, Snow Patrol, Years & Years, Bring Me the Horizon, Ana Tijoux, GTA, Green Valley, ZHU, Ziggy Marley, and more.

Lollapalooza Chile takes place March 29th-31st at O’Higgins Park in Santiago. Lollapalooza Argentina goes down concurrently at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. Lollapalooza Brasil runs from April 5th – 7that Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo.

See each festival’s lineup below

Lollapalooza Chile 2019 lineup

Lollapalooza Argentina 2019 lineup

Lollapalooza Brasil 2019 lineup

