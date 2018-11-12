Lorde accuses Kanye and Kid Cudi of stealing her ambitious Melodrama stage setup

Kanye West and Lorde

Lorde has been pretty quiet on social media since concluding her Melodrama world tour earlier this year. Now, however, she has returned to Instagram to point out the glaring similarities between her most recent stage design and that of Kids See Ghosts, the collaborative project of Kanye West and Kid Cudi, who made their live debut last night at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

Both stage designs featured a hydraulic, floating box that the artists performed from within, with lights casting long shadows to the back of the space. “I’m proud of the work I do, and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves,” Lorde wrote. “But don’t steal — not from women or anyone else — not in 2018 or ever.”

Check out images comparing the two performances, which were shared to Lorde’s Instagram story, below.

it appears Lorde has seen Kanye’s new Kids See Ghosts stage 👀👁👀 pic.twitter.com/mqpFvn4nls — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) November 12, 2018

Lorde has previously noted her affinity for Kanye West, calling him her “idol” and even covering the rapper’s “Love Lockdown” and “Runaway” during the Chicago stop of the massive Melodrama world tour. The duo also collaborated on “Yellow Flicker Beat” in 2014, which was featured on the The Hunger Games Mockingjay Pt. 1 soundtrack.