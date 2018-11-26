Lorde and Lena Dunham haven’t spoken since Jack Antonoff breakup

Lena Dunham, Lorde and Jack Antonoff

Lorde spent a good chunk of time in New York while working on her stellar sophomore album, 2017’s Melodrama. In the city, she often convened writing sessions with producer Jack Antonoff, as well as hung out at his apartment, which he shared with then-girlfriend Lena Dunham. The three were around one another so much, they grew to become incredibly close, according to Lorde.

“I love that family. That apartment. I’d go there every day, root around in the fridge… There was definitely an element of popping down the hall and Lena being, like, ‘What are you working on today?’” Lorde told The Guardian in 2017, around the time of Melodrama’s release. “I felt like their child.”



Fast forward less than two years later, and there isn’t much left of that family anymore. After dating since 2012, Dunham and Antonoff announced their breakup in January 2018. The split seemed amicable enough, and notably drama-less — at least at the time. However, in a new profile from The Cut, Dunham has revealed that she and Lorde haven’t spoken once since the breakup.

(2017 Producer of the Year: Jack Antonoff)

The falling out appears to be somewhat tied to the rumors that Lorde and Antonoff were dating. Mere months after Dunham and Antonoff went their separate ways, Antonoff and Lorde were spotted performing together and “cozying up” all over the globe, including in the pop star’s own hometown in New Zealand. A very meticulous, 29-page PowerPoint was even made about the pair’s supposed secret relationship.

Dunham doesn’t outright accuse her ex-boyfriend and former friend of hooking up, but it’s apparent that the whole possibility of it all has her pretty bothered still:

“I don’t think anything happened between them. I can never know someone else’s life. I have never spoken to Ella [Lorde] about it. We haven’t talked since Jack and I broke up. It was awful, and I couldn’t do anything about it except trust that what he was saying to me was true.”

For what it’s worth, both Lorde and Antonoff have denied all the dating rumors. On Instagram earlier this year, Lorde commented, “Jack and I are not dating… I love him. He’s awesome, but we’re not dating.” Over on Twitter, Antonoff wrote, “Normally I would never address rumors but I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip.”

Antonoff has recently been linked to model Carlotta Kohl, while Dunham is dating an artist she met through some friends.

