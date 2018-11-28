Mac Miller covers Billy Preston’s “Nothing from Nothing” in posthumous Spotify Singles: Stream

Mac Miller

Mac Miller was in the throes of promoting his latest album Swimming when he tragically passed away this summer from a toxic combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol. Although he had just released an album, the late rapper apparently left behind a trove of unreleased material that will likely see the light of day in the coming months and years. The first of this material is a posthumous contribution to Spotify Singles.

Recorded shortly before his death, Miller stopped by the Spotify studios in New York City for a solo performance of one original song and one cover, accompanied by nothing but a piano and his scratchy voice. For his original song, the producer performed Swimming cut “Dunno”, before proceeding to cover Billy Preston’s 1974 hit “Nothing from Nothing”.



Both tracks are almost haunting in their sparseness and intimacy, becoming almost like Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged In New York in that they display a beloved performer at their most vulnerable before their untimely demise shortly thereafter.

Stream both performances below.

Miller was recently memorialized at a lengthy concert featuring Chance The Rapper, SZA, Anderson .Paak, and many more. Recently, fans uncovered the rapper’s secret Instagram account attempting to “maximize the level of litness” through clips of different vape tricks.