Mac Miller memorialized with all-star tribute concert: Video + Setlist

Mac Miller tribute concert

A number of Mac Miller’s friends and collaborators participated in an all-star tribute concert held at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” featured performances from Chance the Rapper, SZA, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, Travis Scott, Miguel, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Action Bronson, and ScHoolBoy Q, plus John Mayer.

The entire concert was streamed live online and can be replayed in full below. Each rapper took a turn performing a short set and many choose to include their past collaborations with Miller. Action Bronson revisited “Red Dot Music”; Earl Sweatshirt performed “Guild”, New Faces”, and “Hey Ma!”; Vince Staples rapped his part on “Rain”; Anderson .Paak played “Dang!”; and ScHoolboy Q performed his part on “Gees”. Thundercat also revisited his Mac Miller collaboration “What’s the Use?” with assistance from Vince Staples. You can find the full setlist below.



The show closed with a photo montage of Miller, which was soundtracked by an unreleased song.

Net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated directly to the Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF), a newly launched foundation that will provide programming, resources, and opportunities to youth from underserved communities. Many of the streaming platforms will also offer the ability for viewers to donate directly to MMCF.

Setlist:

Action Bronson:

White Bronco

Red Dot Music

Earl Sweatshirt:

Guild

New Faces

Hey Ma!

Ty Dolla $ign:

Cinderella

Paper Route (feat. Chevy Woods)

Blasé

Vince Staples:

Norf Norf

Rain

Thundercat:

What’s The Use? (feat. Vince Staples)

Them Changes (feat. John Mayer)

Juicy J:

Bandz A Make Her Dance

Anderson .Paak:

Dang!

Tints

John Mayer:

Small Worlds

Gravity

Miguel:

Weekend

Rae Sremmurd:

No Type

Powerglide

ScHoolboy Q:

Gees

THat Part

SZA:

Love Galore

The Weekend

Chance the Rapper:

Blessings

Workout

No Problem

Travis Scott:

Goosebumps

Sicko Mode