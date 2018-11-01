Menu
Mac Miller memorialized with all-star tribute concert: Video + Setlist

The emotional evening featured Chance the Rapper, SZA, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, Travis Scott, and more

by
on November 01, 2018, 9:56am
Mac Miller tribute concert
Mac Miller tribute concert

A number of Mac Miller’s friends and collaborators participated in an all-star tribute concert held at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” featured performances from Chance the Rapper, SZA, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, Travis Scott, Miguel, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Action Bronson, and ScHoolBoy Q, plus John Mayer.

The entire concert was streamed live online and can be replayed in full below. Each rapper took a turn performing a short set and many choose to include their past collaborations with Miller. Action Bronson revisited “Red Dot Music”; Earl Sweatshirt performed “Guild”, New Faces”, and “Hey Ma!”; Vince Staples rapped his part on “Rain”; Anderson .Paak played “Dang!”; and ScHoolboy Q performed his part on “Gees”. Thundercat also revisited his Mac Miller collaboration “What’s the Use?” with assistance from Vince Staples. You can find the full setlist below.

The show closed with a photo montage of Miller, which was soundtracked by an unreleased song.

Net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated directly to the Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF), a newly launched foundation that will provide programming, resources, and opportunities to youth from underserved communities. Many of the streaming platforms will also offer the ability for viewers to donate directly to MMCF.

Setlist:

Action Bronson:
White Bronco
Red Dot Music

Earl Sweatshirt:
Guild
New Faces
Hey Ma!

Ty Dolla $ign:
Cinderella
Paper Route (feat. Chevy Woods)
Blasé

Vince Staples:
Norf Norf
Rain

Thundercat:
What’s The Use? (feat. Vince Staples)
Them Changes (feat. John Mayer)

Juicy J:
Bandz A Make Her Dance

Anderson .Paak:
Dang!
Tints

John Mayer:
Small Worlds
Gravity

Miguel:
Weekend

Rae Sremmurd:
No Type
Powerglide

ScHoolboy Q:
Gees
THat Part

SZA:
Love Galore
The Weekend

Chance the Rapper:
Blessings
Workout
No Problem

Travis Scott:
Goosebumps
Sicko Mode

