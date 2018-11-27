Fans unearth Mac Miller’s secret Instagram vaping account

Mac Miller vaping, a.k.a. "Lars"

Mac Miller was known for his empathic artistry and affable personality, which endeared him to both listeners and his peers. One thing Mac was not known for prior to his tragic passing earlier this year: his secret Instagram vaping account.

Recently unearthed by fans, @cloudywithachanceofawesome69 was a channel where Mac – under the alias “Lars” – shared and performed a variety of vape tricks in order to “maximize the level of litness.” The account was active for only a brief span of five days, bookended by posts timestamped in early July of last year.



During that interval, Mac shared a total of seven videos. The first, and a personal favorite, featured the rapper offering a weather forecast for the day: “cloudy,” after which he gracefully releases a fog of smoke to the sound of airhorns.

Other videos depict Lars’ “morning routine,” which consists of exhaling from his vape and blowdrying it to the ceiling, as well as an excellent trick involving cherry tomatoes called the “Chef Boy RD.” Watch those videos and some others from the account below.

Mac Miller was recently celebrated with an all-star tribute concert at Los Angeles’ Greek Theater, which featured performances by SZA, Chance the Rapper, ScHoolBoy Q, Earl Sweatshirt, Travis Scott, and many others.