Mad Cool Festival 2019: The Cure, The National, Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend to headline

The Cure (Debi Del Grande), The National (Killian Young), Vampire Weekend (Del Grande)

Mad Cool Festival made quite a statement with its stacked 2018 lineup, and it seems the Madrid-based event is going even bigger in 2019.

The preliminary lineup was rolled out today, and it features The Cure, The National, Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend, and Smashing Pumpkins leading the way.



Other notable acts include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The 1975, Greta Van Fleet, The Hives, Tash Sultana, Mogwai, Kaytranada, Jon Hopkins, Wolfmother, Teenage Fanclub, Bonobo, Jorja Smith, and The Twilight Sad.

Additional acts will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Mad Cool 2019 goes down July 11th-13th. Tickets are on sale beginning today, and you can grab them here.