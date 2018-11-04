Maggie Rogers makes Saturday Night Live debut: Watch

Maggie Rogers on SNL

It wasn’t too long ago that Maggie Rogers was a masters student at New York University. But after getting her music in front of Pharrell Williams, Rogers landed a record deal and spent much of the last year touring behind her debut EP, Now That the Light Is Fading. Now, Rogers is gearing up to release her debut full-length album, Heard It in a Past Life, which is out January 18th. Last night, the talented young singer-songwriter got a chance to promote the impending release with her first-ever appearance on Saturday Night Live. She performed “Light On” and “Fallingwater”, the latter of which featured Rostam on piano. Replay both performances below.

In December, Rogers will embark on a North American headlining tour in support of Heard It in a Past Life. You can get tickets here.

